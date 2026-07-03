Fiat Topolino opens for orders in the UK, bringing La Dolce Vita to Britain

Customers in the United Kingdom can now order the Fiat Topolino from £8,995, including registration, through a selected dealer network that will manage deliveries on an order-only basis. Fiat does not present its electric quadricycle as a replacement for a traditional car. Instead, it targets a different space: short urban and suburban trips where traffic and parking can turn a conventional car into more of an obstacle than a convenience.

Fiat Topolino arrives in the UK from £8,995 with electric city charm

The name Topolino recalls the nickname of the Fiat 500 that Fiat produced between 1936 and 1955, a car that helped make motoring accessible to millions of Italian families. Today, the brand translates that idea into an electric and urban format, with a vehicle that sacrifices high performance and long range to focus on ease of use and extremely compact dimensions.

The electric motor produces just 6 kW and reaches a top speed of 45 km/h, while a 5.5-kWh battery provides up to 74 km of range on the WLTP cycle. The automatic transmission keeps things simple with only three modes: forward, neutral and reverse, removing almost all complexity from everyday driving.

Inside, Fiat offsets the two seats slightly to recover space in a cabin with minimal proportions, while the storage compartments offer a total of 63 litres, enough for bags and backpacks. One of the most recognisable elements remains the Dolce Vita Box, a fabric container positioned above the dashboard that sums up the tone of the whole project: informal, playful and clearly inspired by Italian style. Fiat uses this personality to separate the Topolino from other electric quadricycles on the market, combining functionality with a more playful and recognisable image.

Kris Cholmondeley, Managing Director of Fiat UK, described the model as part of the brand’s sustainable micromobility strategy. The Topolino targets customers looking for an accessible and immediate electric vehicle without giving up a light-hearted character. The order-only production approach also fits the limited volumes that a quadricycle of this kind can realistically generate in the British market, where it sits far from traditional electric cars and much closer to those looking for an essential urban solution under £9,000.

After winning over Italy, the Topolino now aims to do the same in the UK and the United States, with Fiat USA already teasing its imminent arrival on the American market.