Fiat: here are the new developments coming in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a truly significant year for Fiat, marked by two innovations set to revolutionize its range. At the forefront is the debut of the new Fiat Panda. This model promises a radical shift from its predecessor, evolving into a B-segment crossover with a body around 4 meters long and bold lines, inspired by the innovative style of the Fiat Centoventi concept. The launch is scheduled for July 11, 2024, coinciding with the 125th anniversary of Italy’s leading car manufacturer.

Here are the two main innovations from Fiat for 2024

This vehicle will be among the first low-cost, fully electric models produced and offered in Europe by Stellantis. Production will take place in Kragujevac, Serbia, the former production site of the Fiat 500L. The car will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and rumors suggest it might even cost less than the recent all-electric Citroen e-C3 variant. It’s expected to offer a range of 320 km and a starting price of around €21,000. Alongside the new Panda, Fiat plans to introduce a hybrid version of the vehicle for less than €15,000, thereby expanding the range’s accessibility.

Another significant introduction for the Italian brand in 2024 is the Fiat 600 Hybrid, which has been anticipated and is set to debut in the market within the first half of next year. Featuring a new Mild Hybrid system, this vehicle has been available for orders since last November.

Moreover, 2024 may also bring the first hints about the highly anticipated new Fiat Multipla, set for release in 2025. This will be a major addition for the Turin-based manufacturer following the launch of the new Panda. It will be interesting to follow the developments and previews from the Stellantis brand throughout the year. Indeed, for the Italian manufacturer, 2024 is an undoubtedly interesting year that could mark the first step towards a future as a true protagonist in Europe and beyond, thanks to a renewed range of appealing products.