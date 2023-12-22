New Fiat Panda: here’s how long it will coexist with the ‘Pandina’

The new Fiat Panda is the eagerly awaited next novelty in the range of Italy’s leading car manufacturer. Its debut is expected in the coming year, most likely in July, although it seems very probable that the first images of the final model could leak before that date.

The new Fiat Panda and Pandina are set to coexist in Fiat’s range for quite some time

As we know, the new Fiat Panda will be very different from the current model, which will continue to be produced in Pomigliano for a few more years. Moreover, the car might change its name to “Pandina” to avoid confusion with the new model sharing the same name. Many are wondering how long the two cars will coexist in Fiat’s range. It was announced some time ago that the current Panda will continue to be produced in Pomigliano until the end of 2026, subject to Euro 7 regulations. Some speculate that if the rules are eliminated or pushed further into the future, the car might continue production for a few more years.

Therefore, it seems likely that the two cars can coexist for quite some time. But this is not surprising when considering that the new Fiat Panda will be a 4-meter crossover with squared shapes that will have very little in common aesthetically with the current Panda. The two cars will belong to different segments. Additionally, the Pandina will be sold only with thermal engines, while the new Panda will have at least two 100% electric engines in the range, along with a hybrid version expected to be the entry-level model. This car will be produced in Kragujevac in Serbia, Kenitra in Morocco, and Betim in Brazil.

Some controversy has arisen over the lack of a plant in Italy for the production of the new Fiat Panda. This is particularly notable now that the government, in collaboration with Stellantis, aims to bring car production in our country back above one million units.