New Fiat Multipla: a new video shows what it could look like

The new Fiat Multipla is set to be a future highlight in Fiat’s lineup in the coming years. This vehicle, measuring around 4.3 meters, is likely to feature a design akin to the new Fiat Panda, but with larger dimensions. It will be manufactured in Kenitra, Morocco, and is expected to include a low-cost electric variant based on the Smart Car platform, the same used by Citroen e-C3 and the new Fiat Panda. Numerous enthusiasts are actively sharing their conceptual renders online to envision the appearance of this new model.

Here’s a preview of the new Fiat Multipla, expected to debut in 2025

We’re showcasing a render from a video on the Mahboub 1 Youtube channel, where the vehicle is visualized as an elongated, more squared version of the Fiat 600. Although this might not represent the final design, the dimensions are anticipated to be around 4.3 meters. However, the design is more likely to resemble that of the new Panda rather than the 600. Additionally, the lineup is expected to include a hybrid version as the entry-level model. Thus, this vehicle will be part of the Panda family, countering the 500 series by offering essential, cost-effective electric cars. The design of the new Fiat Multipla is expected to feature square lines, particularly at the front.

With the introduction of the new Fiat Multipla and Fiat Panda, the Turin-based automaker aims to present a compelling alternative to the electric vehicles from Chinese manufacturers poised to enter the European market. It will be interesting to see if Fiat can successfully challenge the advance of Chinese brands in Europe.