New Citroën e-C3 wins 2024 Ecobest award

The Citroën e-C3 has won the Ecobest 2024 award, presented by the Autobest jury. This award focuses on sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, and reducing environmental impact, positioning the ë-C3 as the most interesting electric car of 2024. This new model is much more than an accessible electric car made in Europe, starting at €23,800 without considering state incentives. It’s also easy to use, versatile, and offers an attractive design, adequate features, and a comfortable driving experience.

Citroën e-C3 wins significant award

For over 20 years, Autobest has been awarding the vehicle that receives the most votes in its category. In the Ecobest category, cars are evaluated for sustainable mobility, considering factors like autonomy, battery, charging options, and operating costs. The Citroën e-C3 won the 2024 “Ecobest” award after being evaluated by a jury of 31 automotive journalists from as many European countries.

This recognition strengthens Citroën’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobility by offering an electric car that not only meets environmental standards but also innovatively addresses accessibility challenges.

Equipped with an 83 kW (113 hp) electric motor and a 44 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 320 km according to the WLTP cycle (approval pending), the new Citroën e-C3 offers power and performance that meet the needs of most consumers looking for an electric car suitable for both urban and extra-urban use. Its 100 kW DC fast charging allows the battery to go from 20% to 80% charge in just 26 minutes, while the new e-Routes intelligent route planner facilitates longer trips.

With a modern design that combines elements of a sedan with a higher ground clearance and a raised driving position, while maintaining the dimensions of the C3, the Citroën e-C3 adapts to the changing needs of customers. It also offers a wide range of useful equipment and driving assistance technologies.