New Fiat 600 Hybrid available for order in Italy

In an era where sustainability and technological innovation play a significant role, Fiat stands out by launching the new Fiat 600 Hybrid in the Italian market. This hybrid vehicle skillfully combines environmental friendliness and driving performance, asserting itself as a true gem in the national automotive landscape.

The MHEV P2 technology adopted by the 600 Hybrid ensures a smooth and versatile driving experience. The vehicle not only maneuvers easily in urban areas at speeds below 30 km/h but also proves equally efficient on rural roads and highways.

Fiat 600 Hybrid: the hybrid crossover is now available for order in the Italian market

The hybrid system in question significantly reduces CO2 emissions, estimating values between 110 and 114 grams per category, thanks in part to the Miller cycle. This represents an improvement of up to 15% compared to traditional internal combustion engines with automatic transmission.

Characterized by refined design and high-level performance, the new 600 Hybrid reaches 100 km/h in 11 seconds. The synergy between the 1.2-liter internal combustion engine, the 48V lithium-ion battery, and the new 6-speed dual-clutch electric transmission ensures an exhilarating and immediate driving experience.

Two versions are available in Italy: the exclusive La Prima, offering maximum style and comfort, and the 600, already rich in standard features. Both variants feature seats made of recycled fabric, meticulously designed details, and a dedicated HMI interface, further enhancing the onboard experience.

The new Fiat 600 Hybrid positions itself as a genuine revolution in the B and B-SUV segments, combining generous dimensions, the ability to comfortably accommodate up to five people, and a spacious trunk. The car also includes connected service packages such as Connect One and Connect Plus, offering advanced vehicle assistance and remote management features.

Offered at a starting price of 19,950 euros with financing and scrappage options through Stellantis Financial Services, the 600 Hybrid represents a significant step forward for the Turin-based manufacturer in its commitment to more sustainable and accessible mobility for all.