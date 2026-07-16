Fiat Grizzly production moves Chrysler’s U.S. revival one step closer

The start of Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback production at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant also carries major implications for the United States. The two Smart Car-based models should provide the technical foundation for the future Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross, two affordable crossovers that could help the American brand rebuild a lineup currently dependent entirely on the Pacifica.

Stellantis prepares two new Chrysler crossovers from Fiat Grizzly models

During its 2026 Investor Day, Stellantis confirmed plans for three new Chrysler crossovers. The largest will use the future STLA One platform, while the other two will share close technical ties and rely on architectures that already support European models. These smaller vehicles will allow Chrysler to compete in the $25,000 to $35,000 range, with starting prices below $30,000.

Stellantis did not reveal the names or origins of the two smaller models during the presentation. However, information gathered from interviews with global design chief Ralph Gilles and Chrysler exterior design head Irina Zavatski currently identifies them as the Arrow and Arrow Cross. The Arrow should take inspiration from the Fiat Grizzly Fastback, while the Arrow Cross would use the more traditionally shaped Grizzly as its starting point.

The Fiat models measure approximately 177 and 173 inches long respectively, placing them below the midsize crossovers that dominate the American market. The Grizzly focuses on interior space and everyday practicality, while the Fastback adopts a more sharply sloping roof without sacrificing its 21.2-cubic-foot cargo area.

Fiat will offer both models with gasoline engines, mild-hybrid systems, and fully electric powertrains, but Stellantis has not yet outlined the Chrysler specifications. Buyers should therefore not assume that the international models’ output of up to roughly 143 hp will carry over to the United States. Stellantis could completely revise the powertrain lineup to meet local expectations.

Smart Car production began in Kenitra on July 15, 2026. The new line doubles the Moroccan plant’s annual automotive capacity from 200,000 to 400,000 vehicles and should eventually accommodate the Chrysler derivatives.

Gilles ruled out a simple badge-engineering exercise, explaining that Stellantis wants its brands to share an industrial foundation without making their vehicles indistinguishable. Chrysler will redesign the body and cabin, while engineers will adapt the specifications to North American customer expectations and the new design language previewed by the updated Pacifica.

Stellantis has not announced when it will unveil the Arrow and Arrow Cross, and it has not publicly confirmed either name. However, the start of Fiat production in Morocco marks the first industrial step in a program that could return Chrysler to the more affordable segments of the U.S. market.