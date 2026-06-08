2027 Chrysler Arrow imagined as a stylish coupe-SUV

Early digital interpretations of Chrysler’s future are beginning to appear, thanks to the work of digital creator Kleber Silva. He has tried to give shape to one of the models most often mentioned in current rumours, the Chrysler Arrow, a crossover that could become a new entry point in the range, with compact dimensions and more accessible pricing than traditional large American SUVs.

Chrysler Arrow imagined in unofficial render as a new brand crossover

For the Chrysler Arrow, the designer chose a route that differs from what some reports have suggested about the brand’s future. The render does not start from a typically North American product, but instead uses the Peugeot 5008 as its base, a three-row family SUV focused on space and versatility, although the real base should be the Fiat Grizzly. Onto this European body, Silva adds styling elements closer to Chrysler’s recent design language, especially at the front, which recalls some cues seen on the updated Pacifica, and at the rear, which has been reshaped to give it a more American identity. The cabin remains very close to the donor model, and the final result looks like a family-oriented Chrysler crossover reinterpreted from a European base.

To understand the significance of this render, it helps to take a step back. Stellantis is working on a plan that includes 60 new models and 50 major updates by 2030, with Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat positioned as global brands, while Chrysler, Dodge, Citroën, Opel and Alfa Romeo keep a more regional role. The logic is to use shared platforms while differentiating style and market positioning. In North America, Chrysler, Ram and Dodge should introduce nine new models by the end of the decade. For Chrysler, rumours mention not only the Arrow, but also a larger Airflow, a possible electrified crossover meant to move the brand back into a more technological space.

The real question is how Chrysler will manage to make its models stand apart, a constant risk when several brands share the same foundations. Stellantis has promised greater distinction between its brands, and the American marque will stake much of its revival on that promise in a market where image still carries enormous weight.