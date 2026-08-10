Fiat Strada tops 100,000 sales in 2026 and confirms its dominance in Brazil

The Fiat Strada has surpassed 100,000 registrations in Brazil since the beginning of 2026, extending a run that made it South America’s best-selling vehicle in 2025. The compact pickup has also led the Brazilian market for five consecutive years, confirming the strength of a formula that appeals both to commercial users and customers looking for an everyday vehicle.

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Fiat Strada hits another milestone with 100,000 registrations in 2026

The milestone follows 156,786 registrations across South America in 2025, including 142,901 in Brazil alone. The Strada’s story began in 1998, and Fiat has continuously expanded its versatility while keeping it smaller than traditional pickups. An extended cab arrived in 1999, followed by a double-cab version in 2009 and an unusual third door in 2013.

The biggest transformation came with the second generation in 2020. Fiat introduced a four-door, five-seat configuration that made the Strada considerably more practical for passengers, while electronic stability control and a completely redesigned structure improved safety and road manners.

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The mechanical evolution continued in 2021 when the Strada became the first pickup in its Brazilian segment to offer a CVT automatic transmission. In 2023, Fiat added the Turbo 200 Flex engine, producing approximately 128 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque when running on ethanol. The more powerful setup broadened the Strada’s appeal beyond customers who primarily needed a work vehicle.

For 2026, Fiat expanded connectivity on the Ranch and Ultra trims with Connect Fiat. Owners can access vehicle information, real-time tracking and selected security and assistance functions through their smartphones.

Cargo capability remains central to the Strada’s appeal. Cabine Plus versions can carry up to approximately 1,587 pounds and provide 47.8 cubic feet of bed volume. Double-cab models offer a payload of about 1,433 pounds and 29.8 cubic feet of cargo space. All versions have a rated towing capacity of roughly 882 pounds.

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Fiat builds the Strada in Brazil and exports it to other South American markets, including Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Its continued success shows how Fiat has modernized the pickup without abandoning its original purpose, combining manageable dimensions, useful cargo capacity and increasingly car-like comfort and technology.