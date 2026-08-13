Fiat Topolino gets free street-legal kit that raises top speed to 25 mph

The Fiat Topolino will soon become considerably more useful in the United States thanks to a free conversion kit that qualifies the tiny EV as a Low-Speed Vehicle. Expected in fall 2026, the dealer-installed package raises top speed from 19 to 25 mph, opening access to many public roads rather than limiting the Topolino mainly to private communities and recreational areas.

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Fiat Topolino can finally hit public roads with free LSV conversion kit

The extra speed represents only part of the upgrade. Fiat will add a rearview mirror with an integrated display, a backup camera and an acoustic pedestrian warning system. Dealers will also apply the required regulatory labels, assign the vehicle a proper VIN and update its software to unlock the higher speed limit. Fiat says customers will pay nothing for either the kit or its installation.

Once converted, the Topolino meets federal Low-Speed Vehicle requirements. Owners can generally drive an LSV on public roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less, although individual states and municipalities can impose additional restrictions. Highways and faster arterial roads therefore remain outside its intended environment.

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Fiat prices the Topolino from $13,995 before destination charges, while the delivered price reaches $14,985. Buyers can choose between the standard Topolino, which uses conventional doors and a panoramic roof, and the open-air Dolcevita, which replaces the doors with ropes and adds a roll-back soft top. Both versions carry the same base price.

A 5.4-kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 46 miles of driving range. Owners can recharge it in approximately five hours using a standard 120-volt US outlet. Those figures make the Topolino better suited to short urban trips, beach communities, resorts and neighborhood transportation than conventional commuting.

The new kit significantly expands that mission. Fiat initially positioned the US Topolino around gated communities, yacht clubs, resorts and other private environments, but LSV certification gives owners far greater flexibility while keeping the vehicle firmly within the micromobility category rather than treating it as a conventional car.

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The Topolino name also reaches deep into Fiat history. The original Fiat 500 debuted in 1936 and quickly earned the affectionate “Topolino” nickname, meaning “little mouse.”