Fiat Topolino: all models recalled to remove the Italian flag from the bodywork

Recalls continue at Stellantis, with the most serious one involving more than 600,000 Citroen C3 and DS 3 models. The most recent recall, however, involving the Fiat Topolino, has nothing to do with safety or mechanical issues: Fiat must remove the Italian flag from the vehicle. The recall comes after more than 100 units were seized at the port of Livorno, Italy, last May. The reason? The Italian flag cannot be applied to the bodywork, as the vehicle is produced in Morocco.

Stellantis recalls all Fiat Topolino models to remove the Italian flag from the bodywork

Previously, a similar controversy arose following the presentation of the Alfa Romeo Milano, which was forced to change its name to Junior a few days later because it was produced in Poland. According to a law on Italian Sounding, a product manufactured abroad cannot have anything that might indicate possible Made in Italy manufacturing. In recent days, albeit with a joking post, Alfa Romeo advised Ford on how to solve the problem, should it arise, following the presentation of the new electric Capri.

Returning to the Fiat Topolino, all models sold so far will be recalled to remove the Italian flag from the bodywork, free of charge. Customers are receiving emails from Stellantis that read: “Dear customer, we inform you of an initiative that Fiat has chosen to undertake in recent weeks. As you may have noticed, there are two small stickers representing the Italian flag on the sides of your Topolino, near the doors. In light of some recent misunderstandings, we are at your disposal to remove them at our expense. All you need to do is visit your authorized Fiat repairer.”

Following the seizure of the Topolino models, Stellantis has also removed the flags from Fiat 600 and other models that proudly displayed the Italian colors. Who knows if now, out of spite, they will decide to apply the Moroccan flag to the electric quadricycle.