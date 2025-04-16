2026 Fiat Fastback: the restyling explained in new video

The Fiat Fastback is preparing for a major mid-career restyle, in parallel with the update of its “sister” Pulse. Production is scheduled to start by the end of this month.

Spy images from Autos Segredos reveal the refreshed look of the 2026 Fiat Fastback. The previews show a unified front end for all versions, from the Turbo 200 to the higher performance Audace Turbo 200 Hybrid, Impetus Turbo 200 Hybrid, Limited Edition and the exciting Abarth Turbo 270. One detail that immediately catches the eye is the unprecedented panoramic sunroof, ready to provide an even more engaging driving experience.

We anticipate that in terms of equipment the 2026 restyled Fiat Fastback will retain several engine options. The Turbo 200 CVT versions will deliver 130 hp (ethanol) or 125 hp (gasoline) with 20.4 kgfm of torque, mated to a simulated seven-speed CVT transmission. The Audace and Impetus Turbo 200 Hybrid versions will retain the same heat engine with the addition of a 12V mild-hybrid system. The 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine will offer 176 hp and 27.5 kgfm for the Limited version, while the Abarth Turbo 270 will retain 185 hp (ethanol) and 180 hp (gasoline) with the same torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Instead, we recall for the design that recent spy images from Brazil had already revealed the introduction of a panoramic roof for the upcoming model. In addition to this news, the Fiat Fastback 2026 is expected to feature additional aesthetic and technological updates.

Rendering anticipates the new design of the 2026 Fastback

Using a meticulous digital reconstruction based on the latest spy images of the vehicle undergoing testing, skilled artist João Kleber offers an incredibly accurate vision of the future Italian coupe SUV. This exclusive rendering reveals a design that will most likely be very similar to the official one planned for late June to early July.

Rumors confirm that production of the long-awaited Fiat Fastback 2026 will begin by the end of this month, in parallel with the assembly of the revamped 2026 Pulse. So what will be the most significant aesthetic changes?

The most obvious change will involve the front end, which has been completely redesigned to express even more dynamism and modernity. A new bumper will take center stage, while retaining the functional side air intakes. The distinctive element will be the main grille, which abandons the current design to embrace a new shape and concave details, evoking the elegance and sportiness of iconic models such as the Maserati Levante.

The lower part of the front end will also undergo a styling update, while retaining an overall layout similar to the current one. However, the decorative elements will match the new styling language of the upper grille, creating a visual harmony that reinforces the vehicle’s identity.

Unified grille, dedicated wheels and interior retouching

In the current Fastback 2025 range, the Turbo 200, Audace Hybrid, Impetus Hybrid and Limited Edition Turbo 270 versions share a common front grille design. The sporty soul of the Abarth Turbo 270, however, is distinguished by an exclusively designed front end, inherited directly from the Abarth Fastback.

With the arrival of the new 2026 range, Fiat takes a step toward stylistic uniformity: both the upper and lower grille will be identical on all variants of the Fastback, also embracing the racy Pulse Abarth. This strategic choice reinforces the model’s identity while maintaining the strong personality of the Abarth version.

Looking at the side profile, the long-awaited Fastback introduces new alloy wheel options designed to give a distinctive look to each trim. The sporty Abarth version goes a step further, offering, depending on the configuration, newly designed wheels created specifically to emphasize its dynamic and aggressive character.

Despite the camouflage spotted on the prototypes, the rear of the coupe SUV will not be changed either for the 2025 range or for the 2026 model year. A design that evidently continues to be convincing and a distinctive feature of the Fastback.

Inside, the new Fiat Fastback does not feature any changes, but the focus is on new seat covers, promising an even more welcoming and stylish experience.

The 2026 Fiat Fastback Abarth Turbo 270 retains the current lines of the cabin. However, the camouflage on the dashboard and door panels suggests the use of more soft materials, elevating the perception of quality and comfort.

The only tangible aesthetic change concerns the new front seats, which, while retaining their current shape, sport all-new upholstery. One detail that does not go unnoticed is the presence of the prominent “Abarth” lettering on the backrests and the stylized scorpion imprinted on the upholstery, an unmistakable homage to the brand’s sporty DNA. For superior driving comfort, the Abarth version will be equipped with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.