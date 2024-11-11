Fiat Fastback 2026: here’s how the SUV coupe will change

Fiat is preparing to launch, after the Grande Panda, new generations of the Multipla and Fastback. The latter, currently only available in South America, will become a global car and will be marketed in various global markets. The SUV coupe is expected to make its debut in early 2026 and, like the Grande Panda, will come in both hybrid and electric versions. With the information currently available, Auto Moto has tried to imagine its design with a new render.

Fiat Fastback 2026: here’s how the new SUV coupe might look

The new compact SUV will measure approximately 4.40 meters in length, 1.90 meters in width, and 1.60 meters in height, which will allow ample interior space for passengers and large cargo capacity. Regarding the design, it will closely resemble the concept shown by the automaker a few months ago.

It will therefore have very angular lines, a roof contrasting with the bodywork, and black and white elements such as the wheels and front end. Like the Grande Panda, the front headlights are connected by an LED strip that includes daytime running lights and the “Fiat” lettering. Other elements like the lower part of the sides and handles are in black, contrasting with the bodywork.

As previously mentioned, the Fastback will follow the same strategy as the Grande Panda and will therefore be offered in both hybrid and electric versions. Most likely, the former will feature a 100 HP 1.2-liter petrol engine, while the zero-emission version will have a 113 HP electric motor and a 44 kWh battery, allowing for approximately 320 kilometers of range on a single charge.

This model, along with Grande Panda and Multipla, are part of a strategy designed to increase the automaker’s sales, as they will be globally sold vehicles at accessible prices. The brand’s difficulties could indeed lead to negative figures for 2024, and things aren’t expected to improve for 2025. Everything depends on how consumers will receive the Grande Panda, which is arriving on the market in the coming months.