Fiat Pulse 2026, a video captures the first images of the restyling

The first spy images of the Fiat Pulse 2026 have leaked, revealing details about the upcoming restyling. After the Fiat Fastback 2026 was spotted, the Pulse was also caught on the road, confirming that both models are preparing for a major update.

The official debut of the Fiat Pulse 2026 is scheduled for the second half of this year. So we are waiting to find out all the details of this redesign, which promises to make the Pulse even more competitive in its segment.

Rumors suggest that the next Fiat Pulse will undergo a redesign, with cosmetic changes that will refresh its look and technical upgrades that will improve performance and the driving experience. Changes to the front and rear are expected, with new redesigned headlight clusters and bumpers, updates to the infotainment system and new driver assistance features, and possible introduction of hybrid powertrains or improvements to existing engines for greater efficiency.

Indeed, here comes a sneak peek of this updated model, thanks to a video from Brazil regarding the Fiat Pulse 2026, revealing crucial details of its restyling. The spy images show a completely revamped front bumper, with a main and lower grille sporting an updated look. Although the Pulse’s main grille is not identical to that of the 2026 Fastback, recently immortalized by Autos Segredos, Fiat’s intent to unify the bumper styling of both SUVs is evident. In particular, the Pulse’s lower air intake echoes the Fastback’s design, creating a consistent and recognizable visual identity between the two models.

Fiat Pulse 2026 restyling engines

On the engine front, the Fiat Pulse 2026 will retain the 1.3 Firefly engine in the base Drive version, with a power output of 107 hp with ethanol and 98 hp with gasoline. Torque, compared to current Fiat models, will be slightly reduced, coming in at 13.6 kgfm with ethanol and 13.1 kgfm with gasoline. This engine will be paired exclusively with a CVT transmission. The Audace and Impetus versions, on the other hand, will be equipped with the T200 Hybrid system, consisting of the 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex engine, capable of delivering 130 hp on ethanol and 125 hp on gasoline, with a torque of 20.4 kgfm regardless of fuel. Again, the transmission will be the CVT, with seven-speed simulation.

The Fiat Pulse Abarth Turbo 270 2026 will continue to be powered by the 1.3 Turbo Flex engine, rated at 185 hp on ethanol and 180 hp on gasoline. Torque will remain unchanged at 27.5 kgfm, regardless of fuel. The transmission will be the AT6 automatic.

Pulse restyling design features

In this redesign, the front grille will feature a design with elements arranged both horizontally and vertically, giving it a more dynamic and modern appearance. However, unlike the 2026 Fastback, the Pulse’s grille will not have a concave shape, instead maintaining a more linear structure.

One of the most interesting features concerns the Abarth version, which will retain the same grille as the other variants, with no significant changes in the front design. Shifting attention to the side profile, the prototype captured by our journalists reveals new alloy wheels, accompanied by 195/60 R16 tires. This configuration suggests that the vehicle in question could be the Drive version, but it is reasonable to expect new wheel designs for other versions of the revamped Pulse as well.

As for the interior, despite the impossibility of obtaining detailed images, the multimedia system hidden under a cover suggests the adoption of the same technology found in the Jeep lineup. This update promises to significantly elevate the model’s level of technology and connectivity.