Fiat Fastback 2026 is expected to have a panoramic roof

The latest news, supported by spy photos from Brazil, reveal an important new feature: the introduction of a panoramic roof. This design element, increasingly appreciated by motorists, is responsible for giving the Fastback 2026 a brighter and more airy interior atmosphere, highlighting the model’s sporty and refined lines. In fact, the panoramic roof not only increases comfort on board, but also adds a touch of exclusivity and modernity to Fiat’s house coupe SUV.

In addition to the panoramic roof, the 2026 Fiat Fastback is expected to feature additional aesthetic and technological updates. According to leaked rumors, production of the restyled Pulse and Fastback models is expected to begin in late April, with commercial launch scheduled for late June to early July. Brazil is confirmed as a key market for Fiat, where the Fastback model has always enjoyed considerable success. The introduction of the panoramic roof and other planned upgrades are therefore aimed at trying to further consolidate the coupe SUV’s position in Brazil’s competitive automotive landscape.

Recent spy images from Brazil have revealed an exciting detail about the Fiat Fastback 2026: the introduction of a panoramic roof. According to rumors from Autos Segredos, this roof will be fixed and available on the Impetus Turbo 200 Hybrid and Abarth Turbo 270 versions. Should the Limited Edition Turbo 270 version remain in production, it is likely that it too will be equipped with this feature. The spy photos confirm that all versions of the 2026 Fastback will have the same front grille, including the sporty Abarth Turbo 270. Autos Segredos also revealed that the air intakes on the current bumper will be retained, while the main grille and lower air intake will undergo changes, with the introduction of concave vertical elements.

Powertrain confirmed for Fiat’s model

The Fiat Fastback 2026 will continue to be equipped with the Turbo 200 CVT engine, which delivers 130 hp on ethanol and 125 hp on gasoline, with a torque of 20.4 kgfm regardless of fuel. This engine is paired with a CVT transmission that simulates seven gears. The Turbo 200 version without a hybrid system will be retained for the PcD audience. The Fiat Fastback 2026 is preparing to revolutionize the coupe SUV segment with the introduction of cutting-edge powertrains. The Audace and Impetus Turbo 200 Hybrid versions will share the heartbeat of the Turbo 200, while maintaining the power and torque performance that has made this model famous.

The key innovation lies in the integration of a sophisticated hybrid system. A multifunctional 12V and 3kW electric motor, mechanically connected to the thermal powertrain, works in synergy with an auxiliary lithium-ion battery. This state-of-the-art technological solution replaces the traditional alternator and starter motor, optimizing efficiency and reducing emissions. For pure performance enthusiasts, the Limited version, if confirmed, will continue to offer the powerful 176-hp 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine, capable of running on both gasoline and ethanol. In the Abarth configuration, this powertrain delivers 27.5 kgfm of torque, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. The Fiat Fastback Abarth 2026 Turbo 270 is no different, maintaining the 1.3 Turbo Flex engine with 185 hp with ethanol (180 hp with gasoline) and a torque of 27.5 kgfm. This powerplant, synonymous with power and responsiveness, is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission for a smooth and dynamic ride.