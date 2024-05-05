Fiat: complete supremacy in Brazilian automotive market for Q1 2024

Fiat confirms itself as the undisputed leader of the Brazilian automotive market by achieving outstanding results in the first four months of 2024. With a dominance that translates into record-breaking numbers, the Stellantis Italian brand boasts a triumph that reinforces its benchmark position in the Brazilian automotive landscape and is a clear example of Italian excellence in the world.

Fiat dominates Brazilian automotive market in Q1 2024

For Fiat, the end of April marked a bumper first four months in Brazil. In fact, the Italian brand confirmed itself as the absolute leader of the Brazilian automotive market, managing to achieve incredible results in the first four months of 2024. This is a true domination that is reflected in numbers that cannot normally be read every day: 42,096 units registered in April, an increase of 15.9 percent over the previous month and a market share of 20.2 percent, the best recorded since 2019.

But this success is not confined to any one month. During the first four months of the year, Fiat achieved a total of no less than 143,608 registered units, distancing the runner-up by an impressive 32,655 units and achieving a market share of 20.7 percent. This triumph confirmed the leadership of the Italian brand and greatly strengthened its position as a reference in the Brazilian automotive scene.

But Fiat’s leadership does not stop at numbers alone. In fact, the Italian brand can boast of no less than 3 models in the top 10 best-selling cars in Brazil during the current year: the Strada (second place), the Argo (fourth place) and the Mobi (sixth place). A rather significant achievement that demonstrates the great appreciation of Brazilian consumers for the quality, reliability and innovation of all Fiat products.

Stellantis: Fiat dominates the Brazilian market with a complete and innovative range

A true triumph that extends to all segments. Fiat also manages to excel in the hatchback categories, with a 22.8% market share, in pickups, where it holds 38.4% of the market, and in vans, with a 35.1% share. A truly absolute dominance that reflects with great clarity Fiat’s ability to respond to the various needs of Brazilian motorists. Goal reached by being able offer a distinctly comprehensive portfolio with vehicles suited to every requirement.

A clear case of Italian quality excellence in the world, this is what we’re talking about. In fact, Fiat’s success in Brazil is a source of great pride for Stellantis. The Fiat brand has once again demonstrated its impeccable ability to compete at the highest level in the global automotive market. Thanks to its great passion for cars, its meticulous focus on innovation, and its deep understanding of different customer needs.

Now Fiat looks to the future with great ambition and determination, and considers itself ready to conquer new challenges and increasingly consolidate its leadership in the Brazilian market and beyond. Constant innovations, focus on the customer and passion for cars will be the foundations that will drive Fiat to new and many victories, reinforcing their role as an ambassador for Italian quality in the world.