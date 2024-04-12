Ram: Brazilian automotive market domination Q1 2024 record-breaking!

A crazy 2024 beginning for Ram Brazil, which recorded an incredible 206 % increase in sales in the first three months of the year, compared to the Q1 2023. This is a scene-stealing success in the pickup truck field, of which Ram becomes a major player in Brazil’s automotive market.

Ram Rampage: dominance of Brazil with sales increase 121% in March 2024

Just only March 2024, Ram sold an impressive 2,586 vehicles, the equivalent of 121 percent more if compared to the same month in year 2023. The vast majority of these sales involve the Ram Rampage pickup, which of all units sold last month has 2,133.

The Ram Rampage clearly steals the show in Brazil, confirming itself as the best-selling pickup truck overall. What sets it apart from the crowd is definitely the performance it is able to put forth, thanks to the Hurricane4 engine ready to roar under the hood. We are talking about an engine that is completely unprecedented as far as South American car production is concerned, capable of delivering a large 272 horsepower while managing to guarantee performance unmatched in the industry. To be more precise, the Ram Rampage, is capable of reaching 100km/h in 6.9 seconds (as far as the R/T version is concerned) with a recorded top speed of 354km/h.

Ram Rampage: more than just power, efficiency and versatility

Those looking for different features, such as efficiency and economy, Ram Rampage also offers great adaptability, granting the option of fitting a 2.0-liter Multijet Turbodiesel engine. To complete the amazing car package, the pickup comes with an automatic transmission consisting of 9 state-of-the-art ratios. In addition, 4×4 traction that ensures easy control of the vehicle on any type of terrain despite its high performance.

Ram Brazil’s excellent work is granting the company the ability to cover a large part of the Brazilian territory, managing to smoothly meet the various needs demanded by the market. In fact, the brand is quickly increasing the number of dealerships to reach as many customers and enthusiasts as possible. In addition to the highly successful Ram Rampage, numerous models of these formidable vehicles are available, such as the Ram 1500 Limited, the Ram 1500 Classic Laramie and Ram 3500 Limited LongHorn.

Ram, Brazil’s impeccable record performance during the first three months of 2024, thanks to the strong contribution of the Ram Rampage compact model, position Ram Brazil as the main leader in the Brazilian automotive market. Expansion in the territory and a strong attitude toward improving safety, comfort, and technology put Ram in a position to grow by leaps and bounds in the future. Confirming this, thelkt4, a variation on America’s most popular pick-up truck, is scheduled for launch later this year, further expanding the Ram Rampage range.