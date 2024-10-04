Fiat 500e disappoints in the U.S. too: only 439 sales in 2024

After recording a 42% drop in Europe, data on Fiat 500e sales in the United States has now arrived. The Italian city car made its debut in the U.S. in early 2024, and a few months later, sales amounted to about a hundred units. Now, after several months on the American market, more specific numbers are available.

Fiat 500e, sales disappoint in the United States too: complicated debut for the electric city car

Stellantis emphasized that “Fiat sales grew by 118% in the third quarter of 2024, thanks to the launch of the Fiat 500e”. With such a statement, one would expect incredible numbers, right? Unfortunately, only 439 units were registered in the United States in 2024. Why highlight the 118% percentage, only to then extend the closure of the Mirafiori plant, where the city car is produced? It seems like a mockery.

At the time of launch, the first batch of deliveries sold out immediately. From there on, enthusiasm crashed almost immediately, and sales apparently stopped there or, at least, amount to a few dozen per month. The impact on the American market for the Italian city car is therefore practically non-existent.

The main problem may be related to the cost being too high for what it offers: starting at $32,500, for less than 200 km of range, considering the entry-level model. For just over $2,000 more, consumers can take home the Tesla Model 3 at $34,990 (with incentives). This offers 550 km of range and decidedly more space for passengers.

To try to solve this problem, the automaker now offers discounts of up to $10,500, thus reaching a final price of $22,000. Only time will tell if this strategy is the right one to convince consumers to purchase a Fiat 500e. Who knows, moreover, if the funny advertisement comparing the small electric city car with the Tesla Cybertruck can help.

In 2026, a new version of the Fiat 500e will arrive, in which Stellantis has invested 100 million euros. It will have a higher capacity battery and will cost less than the current model. In the same year, the new hybrid version of the 500 will also debut on the market, which will be based on the electric model’s platform.