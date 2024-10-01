Fiat 500e: production halt extends further due to low demand

Stellantis has announced the extension of the production suspension of its zero-emission city car, the Fiat 500e, until November 1st, due to low market demand. The news was confirmed by the automaker, which emphasized that the model is produced at the historic Mirafiori plant, located in Turin, Italy. Previously, the company had communicated that production would be halted until October 11th.

Production stop for the Fiat 500e is further extended due to low market demand

Stellantis has described the current situation of the electric car market in Europe as “in serious difficulty,” reflecting a global slowdown in electric vehicle sales. This decline in sales is attributed, at least in part, to divergent policies on green incentives adopted by various countries, which have forced automakers worldwide to review and adapt their plans regarding electric vehicles.

Despite this temporary suspension of production, Stellantis has reaffirmed its commitment to the future of the Fiat 500e, announcing an investment of 100 million euros (equivalent to about 110.93 million dollars) to develop a version with a higher capacity battery compared to the current version. Moreover, starting from the beginning of 2026, the company plans to start production of the new Fiat 500 Ibrida, a hybrid version that went out of production last July due to new safety system regulations, which the city car lacked.

In the United States, it made its debut in early 2024, but after a few months, the Fiat 500e has fallen into oblivion and seems not to have attracted customers as hoped by the automaker. Along with Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, the Italian city car is indeed the car that struggles the most to sell in the United States. Despite this, Fiat continues to promote it to boost sales. The latest advertisement, in particular, is brilliant as it is compared to the Tesla Cybertruck.