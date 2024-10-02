Fiat 500e: up to $10,500 discount off list price in the U.S.

Fiat‘s intention is to position the Fiat 500e among the most accessible electric vehicles in the North American market, but its starting price of $32,500 might raise eyebrows among consumers. Its compact size, despite being very pleasant to drive, along with the vehicle’s relatively low range, could have the opposite effect when compared to other vehicles. For comparison, in the United States, the Tesla Model 3 is available starting at $34,990.

Fiat 500e: discounts of up to $10,500 begin in the United States

For this reason, Fiat has decided to offer very attractive discounts on the Fiat 500e to make it more appealing in the American market. According to CarsDirect, the Stellantis brand is offering discounts that reach nearly a third of the vehicle’s recommended price. Dealers are able to provide up to $3,000 in discount coupons to incentivize sales of the small electric vehicle.

If these discounts are combined with the $7,500 factory lease credit, available through Stellantis Financial Services, customers can achieve an overall saving of up to $10,500. Considering that the starting price of the Fiat 500e is $32,500, this represents a 32% reduction from the original price. Some models in the range, such as the 500e Inspired by Los Angeles, have a slightly higher price.

It should be noted, however, that while a $10,500 discount on the list price of the Fiat 500e seems very attractive, it is not at all guaranteed. Firstly, the $7,500 credit is available exclusively to customers who choose to lease the car, which means that those intending to finance or purchase their small electric car will miss out on this opportunity. Furthermore, dealers are provided with a limited number of coupons, and they might decide to use them cautiously to attract as many customers as possible. Consequently, buyers should consider comparing offers from different Fiat dealers to see what discounts and incentives they can offer.

These discounts come at a very delicate time for the Italian city car, with Stellantis announcing that its production will be halted until November 1st, one month longer than previously anticipated. Nevertheless, the automotive group continues to push promotions, such as the latest advertisement where it is compared to the Tesla Cybertruck.