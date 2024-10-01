Fiat 500e stars in a brilliant US commercial that compares it to the Tesla Cybertruck

In the United States, Fiat has just launched a brilliant commercial comparing the Fiat 500e to the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk‘s automotive company’s pickup truck. The goal is to draw a comparison between Fiat’s vision of electric vehicles and Tesla’s, and the ad indeed opens with the text: “Electric vs electric”.

Fiat 500e: the brilliant advertisement compares the Italian city car to the Cybertruck

The video shows some comparisons between the Cybertruck, a vehicle used by many VIPs in the United States, and the electric 500. For example, regarding design, Tesla’s is “inspired by angles,” Fiat points out, while the Made in Italy city car is inspired by “angels”. There’s also a nice scene showing a Cybertruck parking in reverse, which Fiat indicates as complicated, contrasted with the Fiat 500e, which is decidedly “easy” to park anywhere.

The Cybertruck also has “ice in its veins” according to Fiat, while the 500 has “music in its heart”. The commercial concludes with the phrase: “You say tomato. We say pomodoro”, and finally the words “What an electric car should be”.

Fiat launched the electric 500 in the United States at the beginning of the year, hoping to capture that segment of the public looking for a green vehicle of miniature dimensions, even though historically the United States is the country of maxi cars, just like the Cybertruck.

Initially, the city car was received with enthusiasm, but after a strong initial impact, sales began to slow down, and according to July data, the 500e is the second slowest-selling car in the United States. Not exactly a satisfactory result.

The hope is that this trend can be reversed as soon as possible, but the starting price of $32,500 is undoubtedly not the most inviting for a car that is still small, homologated for 4 passengers, and with limited range. In any case, the commercial is brilliant: who knows, it might help sales.