Ferrari F250: 1,300-hp hybrid supercar, heir to the LaFerrari | here’s prototype on the road

With a hybrid engine that could deliver up to 1,300 horsepower, the F250 is poised to become the most powerful and high-performance car ever made in Maranello.

Ferrari F250 prototype on the road with 1,300 horsepower

The supercar world is going through a period of great turmoil. That would be because the Ferrari brand has just revealed to the public the first official images of the F250 prototype, which would be precisely the heir to the legendary LaFerrari. A Hypercar that could have all the characteristics to revolutionize the reference segment, bringing together power, technology and design in a mix that could leave everyone breathless.

The F250 is particularly different from the previous model we all know not only in looks, but also in the mechanical part. Instead, it has abandoned the V12, and installed the twin-turbo V6, a powerplant that was already very popular on the 296 GTB and the 499P, i.e., the LMH prototype that triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That decision, which may be slightly counter-cultural to the brand’s standards, was dictated by the ever-increasing and current need to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. Obviously, without ever sacrificing the performance expected of a brand like Ferrari. Indeed, according to the latest rumors, the overall power output could even reach close to 1,300 horsepower, making the F250 the most powerful road-going Ferrari ever.

The F250 designed with a rear wing and sleek lines for competition-grade erodynamics

Aerodynamics is another major strength of the new hypercar. The car was designed to have sleek lines and a large rear wing, which had already been spotted in previous prototypes. These are all details that give the F250 an aggressive and fully functional appearance. Every detail has been extensively studied to optimize airflow and be able to ensure maximum grip on the ground, even when the car is used at high speed.

As always with Ferrari’s cars, production of the F250 will be limited to about 600 examples, which will surely make it an object of desire for wealthy collectors. Regarding the economic side, there is currently talk of figures in excess of 3 million euros, an investment that even seems destined to grow over time. Ferrari F250 definitely constitutes an important moment in the brand’s history, its official presentation is scheduled for October 2024.