Ferrari F250, LaFerrari’s successor spotted on the road in its most extreme version

The new Ferrari F250, a provisional name for the new hypercar successor to LaFerrari, has been spotted again during a test session near Maranello. Once more, spy photos published on social media by Walter Vayr show a vehicle with new elements, such as an enormous rear wing. This suggests that the version in the images is the most extreme variant of the F250, designed for track use.

Ferrari F250: the new hypercar spotted during new tests in Maranello

According to the latest rumors, the new hypercar from the Prancing Horse automaker will be available in Coupé, Spider, and XX versions, with the latter built for the track. In spy photos from recent weeks, the vehicle showed other elements, including a less pronounced rear wing.

The debut of the new hypercar from the Maranello-based automaker is expected to be presented by the end of 2024, and several long-time collectors are already receiving their invitations to the event. From the spy photos, it’s possible to notice modifications especially to the front, such as the bumper with large air intakes and a splitter. Regarding the rear, a large diffuser is also noticeable, in addition to the aforementioned rear wing.

Yellow stickers on the body wrap confirm the presence of an electrified engine. According to the latest rumors, the new Ferrari F250 will feature a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 plug-in hybrid, which should deliver a total power output exceeding 1,000 HP.

The new Ferrari F250 will be a vehicle with exceptional performance that incorporates cutting-edge technologies, the result of Maranello’s experience gained in the world of racing. Regarding the price, considering that this new supercar will be exclusive to a select few, it is said that its value could exceed 2 million euros. Simultaneously, the Italian automaker is also working on its first electric vehicle, which is expected to be an SUV or crossover. Its debut is anticipated by the end of 2025, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2026.