Exclusive Ferrari LaFerrari goes up for auction, but cannot exceed 48 km/h

Would you buy a Ferrari to go a maximum of 50 km/h? Believe it or not, there is a Ferrari LaFerrari that cannot go beyond that speed. It is a prototype in red, white and black livery, currently for sale. This masterpiece was put up for auction in Dubai by the Supercar Blondie dealership, but it is not intended to be driven, only exhibited and admired on special occasions. It’s not just a matter of limited speed, which is 48 km/h, but also of homologation for road use, a feature that this LaFerrari prototype does not have.

Ferrari LaFerrari up for auction at a low price, but the reason is because it’s slow

This vehicle is known as the “F150 Prototype Preserve PS1” and was conceived as a factory prototype, identical in all respects to the production car except for its unique color combination. The exterior bodywork in Rossa Corsa (red), Matt Black and White is indeed unusual for a Ferrari.

The interior follows the external color scheme, with red leather seats and contrasting black details, and a dashboard upholstered in black Alcantara and carbon fiber. Despite having been used for testing and accumulating 16,412 kilometers on the odometer, this LaFerrari is impeccable, albeit a bit slow.

Under the hood is a 6.3-liter Type F140FE V12 engine, boosted by two electric motors, for a total of 950 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. This is the same engine as the LaFerrari fitted to production cars, but limited by the factory.

If the most expensive LaFerrari ever sold reached a price of $5,360,000, how much could this example be worth? According to what the Supercar Blondie dealership is asking, we are talking about around $500,000, a price that is quite honest compared to that of any LaFerrari. Certainly, if the purpose is to become a piece of furniture, it is not very cheap. However, this is not the first Ferrari to be sold at auction with a limited engine. In fact, a few weeks ago, a Ferrari F12tdf limited to a maximum speed of 24 km/h was sold for a similar price.