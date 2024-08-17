Ferrari F173M, successor to the SF90 Stradale spotted: first details emerge

The news from Maranello seems never-ending. After seeing prototypes of the new Ferrari F250, successor to LaFerrari, in various versions in recent days, including an extreme one with a huge rear wing, here comes another novelty. In the past few hours, the new Ferrari F173M, the codename for the successor to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, was spotted near the Prancing Horse headquarters.

Ferrari 173M: the prototype spotted on the road during tests

The spy photos, published on social media platforms by Walter Vayr, depict the supercar well covered with sheets to hide its details, intent on performing road tests near Maranello. The Ferrari F173M should be, aesthetically speaking, a combination between the SF90 XX and the 296. One of the most substantial changes concerns the rear light bar, inspired by the SF90 XX, which replaces the four-light configuration.

The beating heart of this vehicle should be a twin-turbo V8 plug-in engine which, combined with an electric unit, should exceed 1,000 horsepower. According to some rumors, the official name of the supercar should be Ferrari 499 GTB, but further details are likely to arrive in the coming months as the official presentation approaches. Its debut is expected between the end of 2024 and the first months of 2025.

We remind you that in addition to the Ferrari F250 and the F173M, the Maranello car manufacturer is also working on developing its first fully electric vehicle, which should arrive on the market by the end of 2025. In recent weeks, this vehicle has also been spotted during initial road tests and, according to some rumors, it should be an SUV/crossover. CEO Benedetto Vigna, speaking about this model, promised that it will offer the same emotions as a Ferrari with an internal combustion engine.