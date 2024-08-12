Ferrari’s first electric vehicle: everything we know about

Ferrari will launch its first electric vehicle by the end of 2025, marking a historic moment for the Italian automaker. CEO Benedetto Vigna has expressed his confidence that this new model will maintain the brand’s unique essence, ensuring that the company will make the best use of technology to offer an exciting and engaging driving experience.

Here’s everything we know about the first electric Ferrari

Regarding the name, there are no patents suggesting what the final designation of the electric model might be. It’s still unclear whether the automaker will choose a proper name, like Roma or Purosangue, an alphanumeric designation, like 296 GTB, or a descriptive name, like 12Cilindri or LaFerrari, for its first electric vehicle.

In the first spy photos, the electric Ferrari was concealed under a heavily modified Maserati Levante body, with fake exhaust pipes applied to the rear. However, the fact that the prototype is an SUV doesn’t necessarily mean that the final version of the electric Ferrari will be one. At the moment, the definitive shape of the vehicle remains uncertain, although we expect it to present some crossover characteristics.

If the Levante design represents a preview of the future look of the electric Ferrari, it’s likely that this supercar will show reduced overhangs and muscular proportions. The transition to a fully electric powertrain will bring new challenges for the automaker, including the question of battery placement. Many manufacturers choose to place it under the cabin, but this involves creating thicker floors and a higher driving position.

Ferrari has not yet specified the technology it will adopt for the battery of its upcoming electric car, but it’s clear that it won’t use LFP batteries. The company has collaborated with SK On, a South Korean vehicle battery manufacturer, with which it recently renewed a cooperation agreement.

On the propulsion front, details remain undefined. The number of electric motors the vehicle will have or the power they will produce has not been communicated. A two or four-motor configuration is possible, offering the possibility of all-wheel drive and introducing potential software opportunities that could significantly improve the driving experience. Ferrari will present its electric vehicle by the end of 2025, although it has not yet communicated a precise date. The debut is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of next year, and the model could hit the roads shortly after.

According to recent rumors, the price of Ferrari’s first electric vehicle is expected to exceed $500,000. However, Vigna, in a recent interview, denied this, saying that the brand doesn’t set the final price of a model until about a month before launch, so the official price is likely to not be revealed until early 2026.

It’s likely that the price of this model will be considerably higher than that of the Portofino M, which starts at around $250,000, but it could be lower than the launch price of the SF90 Stradale, which exceeds $520,000