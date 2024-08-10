Ferrari, will this be the Prancing Horse’s first electric car?

Ferrari will unveil its first fully electric vehicle to the world in 2025. Its debut is expected to take place by the end of next year, but some are already trying to imagine its design, despite the very limited information available. Judging from the first spy photos, taken a few weeks ago, the Prancing Horse’s first electric car is likely to be an SUV.

Ferrari E-SUV: here’s what the brand’s first electric vehicle might look like

Andrew Avarvarii, a well-known digital creator, has created a very interesting render that attempts to anticipate the possible design of Ferrari’s first electric vehicle. The E-SUV is a mix of the Ferrari Purosangue, which will likely be the brand’s best-selling car in 2024, and the recent 12Cilindri model.

According to some rumors, Ferrari’s zero-emission vehicle was supposed to have a price of around 500,000 euros, but Benedetto Vigna, the brand’s CEO, explained that the price will be decided only close to the launch, which is at the end of 2025. At the moment, the Prancing Horse car manufacturer is trying to reveal very few details about the model in question, but we are certain that the brand will manage to amaze enthusiasts, even those most skeptical about electric vehicles.

The biggest concern is the sound, which, as Vigna has already explained, will be unique and not artificial, unlike many other cars currently on the market. At the moment, it’s not yet clear how engineers will manage to unleash the “roar” of the electric motor, but the brand has patented a new system, never seen before on the market. Will it work like the system used by Dodge for its Charger Daytona?

The Ferrari E-SUV is expected to unleash power exceeding 1,000 horsepower, so we expect a sound worthy of the best V12s. The Maranello car manufacturer is already working on its second electric car, which should see the light in 2026. This time, however, it should be a proper supercar.