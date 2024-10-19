Ferrari dealer sues Purosangue buyer for violating sales agreement

Ferrari has filed a lawsuit against a customer, Todd Carlson, for reselling his Ferrari Purosangue within a year of purchasing the SUV. The Houston dealership, where the sale took place, explains that the customer violated the signed contract and that, in case of resale, the dealership itself had the right to repurchase the vehicle at the original price.

Ferrari files lawsuit against customer for reselling Purosangue within a year of purchase

These types of contracts are not unusual when it comes to luxury car brands, as manufacturers seek to prevent price speculation on supercars. Ferrari explains that these measures are taken to protect the Prancing Horse’s image and to ensure that only true enthusiasts purchase their vehicles, rather than opportunistic resellers.

The customer, Carlson, purchased his Purosangue in June 2024 and, a few months later, resold it without respecting the terms of the contract. This is not the first time the Maranello-based car manufacturer has taken legal action of this kind. In the past, there have been cases of brand alteration or improper use of the brand’s vehicles.

Currently, the Ferrari Purosangue, which has been a great success so far, is the best-selling car of the Prancing Horse in 2024. This, the brand’s first four-door car, delivers 725 HP thanks to its 6.5-liter V12 engine. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The starting price is 390,000 euros, but it can reach 900,000 euros with exclusive customizations.

In recent days, Ferrari has unveiled its new hypercar, the F80. It boasts 1,200 HP and, despite its price of 3.6 million euros, all 799 planned units have already been sold. We’re talking about a turnover of 2.8 billion euros. Moreover, according to the latest rumors, the Ferrari F40 might return to the market in a modern and technological version, one of the most appreciated supercars among enthusiasts. For the occasion, digital creators are also trying to imagine what this model could look like.