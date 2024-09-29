Ferrari Purosangue leads 2024 sales: a look at the Prancing Horse’s market performance

The Ferrari Purosangue will be the best-selling car of 2024 for the Prancing Horse, and the numbers are confirming this prediction. Considering sales in Europe, based on Dataforce data, the SUV from the Maranello automaker still stands out in first position.

Ferrari Purosangue is the best-selling Prancing Horse car so far in 2024

Up to August 31, 2024, there have been 844 registrations of the Purosangue, with 80 in the last month alone. Following is the Ferrari 296 GTS, which has been chosen by 751 buyers to date, a significant increase compared to the 255 units in the January-August 2023 period. With 86 units sold in August 2024, it even surpasses the Purosangue: making it the best-selling Ferrari in August 2024.

Third place goes to the Ferrari Roma, a car that has ended its production cycle, which has sold 687 units to date, including 44 in August alone, improving on 2023 results when 494 units were sold. Next is the Ferrari 296 GTB with 644 units sold, though worse than 2023 when 767 were sold, while in fifth position we find the extraordinary SF90 at 505 units, down from the 588 units sold in 2023, of which 61 units were sold in August alone.

Ferrari Portofino has registered 233 sales, a sharp decline compared to the 462 registrations a year ago. Ferrari 812 GTS has sold 199 units to date (in August 2023 there were 557) while the 812 Superfast only 101 units (also down from 154 units last year).

Next, we find Ferrari Daytona with 95 sales, ahead of the F8 at 26 units. The list also includes the new Ferrari 12Cilindri presented last May with 12 units sold, ahead of the Monza at 11 units, then the Ferrari 488 at 2 units, as well as the 550/575, followed by the F430 with one unit registered, and finally one GTC4 Lusso.