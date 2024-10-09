New Ferrari F40: could this be its design?

The Ferrari F40 is a legendary supercar for Prancing Horse enthusiasts. Its return to the market, considering current technology, would make fans happy. Digital creator Avarvarii has made a render for Top Gear that imagines the design of a future generation of the iconic model which, obviously, is not at all in the plans of the Prancing Horse car company.

Here’s how the design of a new Ferrari F40 would look

This digital creation shows us what a new Ferrari F40 would look like in renewed form. Many would be curious to see a new version of the famous model in person, produced by Ferrari between 1987 and 1992, which arrived in the Maranello car company’s range as the successor to the 288 GTO Evoluzione and predecessor to the F50. Designed to celebrate the car company’s forty years, the F40 was presented on July 21, 1987 by Enzo Ferrari himself.

The body design was handled by the Pininfarina studio. Its first public display was at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 1987. The new Ferrari F40 imagined in this render obviously refers to the famous model but reinterprets it taking into account the design elements that characterize Ferrari’s latest innovations.

The lines of the new Ferrari F40 imagined in this render are characterized by fluid and harmonious shapes, which give the car a dynamic and aggressive appearance. A distinctive element that cannot go unnoticed are the numerous air intakes, strategically placed all over the body. These details not only enhance the aesthetics of the F40, but also play a fundamental role in engine cooling and aerodynamics, making it an unmistakable icon among supercars. The air intakes, in fact, are one of the most recognizable features of this model, a symbol of high performance and engineering functionality.