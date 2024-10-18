Ferrari F80: all 799 available units already sold out, 2.8 billion collected

Ferrari confirms its status as an automotive industry giant, having sold out its new Ferrari F80, Maranello’s latest hypercar, in just a few hours. With a starting price of 3.6 million euros and limited production of 799 units, the operation yielded an impressive total of 2.8 billion euros. This extraordinary success further underlines Ferrari’s market power and appeal, as the brand continues to dominate the hypercar segment with its prestigious Prancing Horse.

Despite the high cost, passion for Ferrari is immense worldwide. The 799 lucky owners of the F80 can now enjoy the thrill of having an exclusive hypercar in their garage, albeit with a lighter bank account. “We have between two and three times more requests than we can satisfy,” stated Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, emphasizing that many enthusiasts will have to give up on the dream of owning this model. This scenario highlights not only the brand’s power of attraction but also its philosophy of maintaining exclusivity that makes each car even more desirable.

Ferrari F80 represents the pinnacle of the brand’s automotive power, being the most powerful road model ever made in Maranello. Equipped with a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 900 HP, combined with a 300 HP electric motor, the F80 develops a total power of 1,200 HP. This hypercar can reach a top speed of 350 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.15 seconds, with a time of 5.75 seconds to go from 0 to 200 km/h. These thrilling performances further consolidate the brand’s prestige.