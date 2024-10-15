Ferrari F40: exciting video of a specimen at auction

The Ferrari F40 is one of the noblest expressions of the Italian car manufacturer. Here, all the magic of the Prancing Horse is encapsulated and elevated to the highest power, even though under the rear hood there’s no classic V12, but a twin-turbo V8. Today’s video pays homage to the model, with a rich collection of frames that capture its charm well.

Ferrari F40: the Prancing Horse’s supercar in a new video for an auction

The specimen featured in the footage will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, in the sales session to be held in London, in the first two days of November. According to specialists, its value ranges between 2.2 and 2.4 million euros. Even higher numbers cannot be ruled out. At least one generation of people grew up with the allure of this supercar. Few could secure a real specimen. Many settled for a scale model. Just as many for a poster in their room. Somehow, this car entered the lives of a boundless number of people who loved it to distraction and continue to do so.

The Ferrari F40 is Maranello’s most seductive car of the modern era. It’s impossible to resist the boundless charm of this creature, whose charisma surpasses the limits of imagination. Here, the wrinkles of time are not felt: its style, signed by Pininfarina, is destined for eternity. It looks like a prototype escaped from the Le Mans track, but it’s also elegant, due to the harmony of its features, which blend sublimely. Everything seems to unfold with exemplary naturalness, at the state of the art. Even the alchemy with the mechanics follows this trend, without interruption. Every aspect is fluidly linked to others. Today it’s impossible to create cars like this, unfortunately.

The Ferrari F40 is a manifesto of the Prancing Horse’s passion and creative ability, the spiritual testament of Enzo Ferrari, who was present and pleased at its debut, the last one he attended. Under the rear hood of this superb sports car pulses an 8-cylinder twin-turbo engine with 2,936 cubic centimeters of displacement, delivering 478 horsepower. Although today such figures are accessible to many cars, at the time they were reference points.

What makes the difference is the grit with which these horses are delivered on the 1,100 kilograms of weight. Something that more recent cars, although energetically more substantial, can only dream of. In RM Sotheby’s video, it’s explained what makes the Ferrari F40 an icon for every true motor enthusiast and a stable companion for every car collector.

The specimen featured in the footage has covered 20,921 km. It enjoys Ferrari Classiche certification, issued in December 2016. The Tubi Style exhaust provides an incredible sound, further improving the driving experience. Owning a car like this offers unique and crazy emotions. For days, there has also been talk of its possible return to the market, although Ferrari is not accustomed to such comebacks.