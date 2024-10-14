Ferrari California, manual transmission makes it a real deal at auction

A part of the glorious history of the Maranello-based manufacturer is now for sale. The manual Ferrari California is up for auction. The Ferrari with a manual transmission is definitely linked to the history of the brand, of which all enthusiasts are attracted. This is precisely one of the reasons why cars with this particular feature that are still on the road but have not been subject to modernization are increasing their shares dramatically. In the coming weeks, precisely November 8-10, we will see the 2011 Ferrari California auctioned by Iconic Auctioneers.

One of the cars with Pininfarina styling

On this occasion we discuss one of the cars that was marked by Pininfarina‘s unmistakable style. He, at the time, tried with this car to make sure that the proportions were appropriate for the type of car, despite the fact that the trunk had to contain the metal roof and its complex mechanisms. This Ferrari was produced from 2008 until 2014 and was offered to consumers with two different types of power, a basic version and an improved one later.

The initial configuration included the 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with direct injection, which put an impressive 460 hp at the Ferrari California’s disposal. These numbers, however, were later increased through the implementation of some improvements. Thanks to them, the horsepower increased to 490 hp in the evolved version of the model – just before the arrival of the California T. With this kind of equipment, consumers were very likely to get one of these cars, to which they were strongly attracted even just by listening to the sound of its engines. Although, remember, few of these kinds of cars were created during the production years.

Ferrari California manual, a very rare version

The Ferrari California that will soon be found at auction is one of the very few versions that were born with a manual transmission. The car was presented at the Paris Motor Show in the year 2008, and from the very beginning it presented itself to the world as a highly versatile gran turismo car. It was offered with a retractable hard top, which gave a great opportunity to enjoy outdoor adventures in a special car. After all, one of the cars created by the world-renowned Pininfarina style could only give this kind of feeling to anyone who climbed aboard the car.

The car in question currently marks only 6,500 miles on the books. This detail, which in auction terms is one of the most important in decision-making, coupled with the rarity of the example, and especially its manual transmission that we have mentioned, has caused the odds of this vehicle to go up tremendously. At the moment, the specialists’ estimates that were made before the official start of the auction are in a range that is 240,000 to 320,000 pounds (or 313,000 to $417,000, respectively). We are talking about prices that are significantly higher than those that nowadays characterize the market for the Ferrari California car, which is equipped in almost all its units with a 7-speed sequential transmission.