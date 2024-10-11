The beauty of graphic design, especially with the proliferation of digital work over the last few decades, is the infinite possibility to dream and, ultimately, give ideas. Delta4x4, a creative company based in Munich, has presented an innovative project that transforms the Ferrari Purosangue into a true off-road vehicle. The result is astonishing and it almost seems as if the SUV from the Maranello automaker was born for this.

Ferrari Purosangue in off-road version: here’s what it would look like

The luxurious Purosangue SUV, certainly born for paved roads, has been modified to tackle even the most challenging trails. All to push towards greater versatility for those who love adventure and want to go beyond the city. The first change concerns the ground clearance, increased to significantly improve off-road performance as well as visibility from the cabin. Thanks to this intervention, it’s possible to mount larger wheels, a significant detail that further increases the vehicle’s capabilities on rough terrain.

To tackle surfaces like gravel, sand, and mud, the Purosangue has been equipped with all-terrain tires, precisely because they guarantee better traction and greater stability. Additionally, beadlock wheels have been installed, which prevent tire slippage, a useful element for off-road driving safety.

The wheel arches have been widened to accommodate the new wheels, giving the vehicle a more aggressive and robust look, perfect for a true off-road vehicle. On the roof and in the rear, roof racks have been added, ideal for carrying extra luggage, spare parts, or fuel, essential for long trips in ‘difficult’ lands far from populated areas.

For those who love to experience nature even at night, Delta4x4 offers an optional roof tent, transforming the Purosangue into a sort of mobile camper, perfect for staying in remote locations, from mountains to beaches. Completing the setup are PIAA auxiliary lights, mounted both frontally and on the roof rack, to ensure maximum visibility even during night excursions.

Delta4x4‘s Purosangue concept demonstrates how a luxury vehicle like the Ferrari SUV can become a high-performance off-road vehicle. Now it remains to be seen how many owners will be interested in transforming their car into a vehicle ready for off-road adventures.