Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB: one of the last jewels at auction

One of 165 examples produced, this Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB (this one is the number 152) is a true gem for collectors.

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB up for auction with a story to be shared

There are many classic car enthusiasts constantly on the lookout for a piece of history. In this case, an opportunity not to be missed is definitely the sale of one of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB, which is being auctioned by Sotheby’s Sealed and will be held for the end of June (26-28 June 2024) , so this is an event just around the corner.

Of course, this is not just a simple car being auctioned off, but a true piece of automotive history. A four-wheeled dream that marked an era and continues to fascinate collectors and design lovers all over the world.

This type of Ferrari certainly represents one of the models that is most sought after by the brand’s many collectors and great enthusiasts. Its aesthetic beauty and performance make it a classic that never ceases to be a source of desire, bringing together elegance and power.

The car that is currently at auction holds characteristics that make it even more valuable. In fact, it is one of 165 examples produced, to be exact in numerical and chronological order we are talking about the 152nd to come off the production line. The model has remained quite intact, in fact it still has the same engine, gearbox and chassis as standard, all parts that are certified by Ferrari Classiche in the year 2015. The model we are talking about is characterized by the red color scheme, the same as the one that was delivered as the first unit in the United States.

Born at a time when cars were an expression of freedom and passion, the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB allows you to relive the romance of those years. Whether driven on the road or on the track, this gem delivers unique thrills and thrilling performance.

The Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB, was produced from 1960 to 1962 and still represents a true work of automotive art. An example of a car capable of representing in every aspect all the very distinctive characteristics of the Ferrari brand. The model that is now at auction was completed in August 1962 and compared to the first editions of this model was presented to the market with some modifications that made it even more unique.

Among the most notable changes affecting the aesthetic part we certainly find the slightly curved side windows and the dashboard to match the bodywork, elements aimed at enhancing its great elegance. This car after its production spent many years in the United States. Subsequently, the Ferrari 250 GT returned to the European continent in the year 1997, when it found the home that has kept it in perfect condition to this day. Recently, the car has undergone a series of inspections, including careful restoration work that was carried out at the British specialists of GTO Engineering, as has been documented by the regular demonstrable invoices.

Under the hood of this Ferrari is the 3.0-liter V12 engine, which can deliver up to 240 horsepower in the case of the model dedicated to road driving. Performance that will surely give the lucky auction winner a vintage and exciting driving experience, with the background of impeccable mechanical melody. For those who are fond of competition and speed, we can say that the Competizione version holds 280 horsepower, achieving even greater performance. For those who had one of these cars as their object of desire, the opportunity they have been waiting for so long has arrived.