Ferrari, new car on the way: which one is it?

The Ferrari 12Cilindri seems not to be the only new release coming from the Maranello car manufacturer this year. It appears that Ferrari is preparing to launch the successor to the LaFerrari. This is suggested by an important client of the brand, who published a photo on Instagram where you can also see a preview, albeit stylized, of the vehicle.

Ferrari: Is the F250 debut coming soon?

The client in question received a box from Ferrari containing a metal card with a stylized image of the new Prancing Horse car. A few lines that ignite the enthusiasm of fans, curious to discover what the new Ferrari F250 will look like. At the moment, the name has not been officially confirmed, but for some time now, the web has been talking about the F250, which could have a hybrid powertrain.

It’s unlikely that this vehicle will also be offered with the V12 engine, already used for the Purosangue SUV and, indeed, the just-announced 12Cilindri. Most likely, a V8 engine will be used, but at the moment these are only speculations and it’s difficult to have any confirmations about it, which will only come during the presentation event. The latter will be held in the second half of 2024, but the exact date has not yet been revealed. However, it might not be too far away. As always, the new Ferrari F250 will be produced in limited numbers.

In recent weeks, there has also been much talk about the electric Ferrari, the brand’s first battery-powered supercar. Recently, several patents have been filed by the Prancing Horse, especially for technologies concerning the sound, which will be ‘authentic and unique’. Moreover, there’s already talk about the possible price: more than 500,000 euros to own Maranello’s first electric supercar.