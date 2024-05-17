30 years of Ferrari F355 GTS: an engineering masterpiece that never fades

Imagine a car that encapsulates the essence of Ferrari: power, elegance and thrilling performance. More than a car, an emotion from Pininfarina’s iconic design. A masterpiece and at the same time a car capable of delivering indescribable emotions. Here is the Ferrari F355 GTS turning 30 years old.

30 years of Ferrari F355 GTS: the car that never fades

A car that never fades is turning 30 years old. We are talking about the Ferrari F355 GTS. First introduced in 1994, this car is not just a car, but a true work of art on four wheels. Its design, born from the special pencil of Pininfarina, is a masterpiece of elegance and sportiness, which is still a reference for motor lovers all over the world.

More than a car, it is an emotion. The F355 GTS is obviously not only beautiful, but it is also a car capable of generating strong emotions. In fact, the engine it mounts is a V8 as always happened from the 308 version onward. With this version it has been upgraded to 3.5 liters of displacement, which guarantees intoxicating performance. A kit that proposes driving as a unique experience involving everyone on board.

A leap into the future compared to its predecessor. In fact, the F355 GTS represents a rather remarkable leap forward in terms of technology and engineering. Chassis, suspension and aerodynamics have been completely redesigned to optimize every single detail of the car’s ride.

Going back to talk in detail about the beating heart of the F355 GTS, we can say that the 380 horsepower under the hood releases a pure and wild force, accompanied by a mechanical melody that seduces and conquers who is listening or driving. The engine revs up with anger and ease, reaching 8,500 rpm in the blink of an eye, a true prodigy.

A version called F1 with electro-actuated gearbox and paddle shifters on the steering wheel was also presented at a later time, for all those who love technology and sporty driving on the limit. But the real gem undoubtedly remains the standard version, with its 6-speed manual transmission that gives a pure and engaging connection with the car.

A chassis that is very sturdy and electronically controlled suspension that ensures precision and stability even in the most demanding corners, without ever losing control. The low weight of just 1,350 kg allows performance that is hard to match: 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and 0 to 1,000 meters in just 23.7 seconds. Top speed is capable of up to 295 km/h.

Careful attention to detail in aerodynamics, with a flat bottom that provides downforce without going to the detriment of aesthetics. In fact, we see no flashy fins or superfluous elements present, just pure lines and design that never bores.

To sum up, we are talking about a car that is not only beautiful, but also damn effective. The Ferrari F355 GTS represents the essence of pure sportiness, a killer mix of power, elegance and performance. Not only one of the most fascinating 8-cylinder Ferraris ever, but a vehicle that is not destined to disappear and that over time continues to excite motor enthusiasts around the world. 30 years of history, a myth that lives on. The Ferrari F355 GTS has made automotive history, and its appeal shows no signs of waning. Better yet, as the years go by, it becomes more and more legendary.