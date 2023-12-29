Leclerc unveils his new Ferrari 812 Competizione: a blend of elegance and power

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship was dominated by a single, unmatched contender: Max Verstappen from Red Bull, who managed to conquer one Grand Prix after another. Ferrari experienced limited triumphs, finishing third in the standings, trailing both Red Bull and Mercedes. However, under the leadership of Frederic Vasseur, the team remains optimistic about performing better in 2024, retaining the same driver duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc’s new white Ferrari 812 Competizione

Amid rumors of a contract renewal with Ferrari, Monaco’s driver Charles Leclerc was spotted in a stunning new vehicle from Maranello: the remarkable Ferrari 812 Competizione. This model stands out for its unique Bianco Ondo Marina Opaco color, a dominant white hue complemented by a matte finish and a subtle shade of blue. The final result can be admired in the video shared in this article.

Each product from the brand, currently led by Benedetto Vigna, upholds its reputation with prominent carbon fiber elements on various parts, such as the hood, the front section, the side skirts, and the rear bumper. Additionally, the wheels are finished in black, and the sides feature decals with the number 16, used by Leclerc on the track. Under the hood lies a twelve-cylinder engine capable of delivering 830 horsepower at 9,500 rpm.

In a recent interview, Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s head of design, confirmed that the V12 engine will continue to be a staple of the range. Although the V8 is preferred for its efficiency, the V12’s emotional appeal keeps it popular. There’s no rush to switch entirely to electric power. The first zero-emission vehicle is expected to debut between 2025 and 2026, and according to Vigna, it will live up to the company’s esteemed reputation.