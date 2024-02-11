A Ferrari 250 GT California LWB Competizione owned by an ex-F1 champion hits the market

Tom Hartley Jnr, a prestigious British company with a significant international reputation, is offering potential buyers the chance to acquire a magnificent 1959 Ferrari 250 GT California LWB Competizione. This Ferrari is a current highlight in their catalog and a must-have today.

The level of purchase offers this beauty might attract remains uncertain. Although the price is on request, it is expected to be exceptionally high. Merely viewing its photos can leave one mesmerized by its allure, with the striking combination of Metallic Blue on the body and Beige leather wrapping its sophisticated interior adding to its charm.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT California LWB belonging to a Formula 1 driver ends up for sale

This vehicle is one of only 50 Ferrari 250 GT California LWBs produced by the Maranello automaker. It is among the eight “Competizione” models with an aluminum body and one of the six equipped with disc brakes. Additionally, it stands out as the only model without side air intakes, slightly affecting its aesthetics but enhancing its rarity. The headlights, covered by a plexiglass capsule, blend seamlessly with the car’s profile.

The specimen now tempting potential buyers has been freshly restored by brand specialists. The Ferrari 250 GT California LWB “Competizione” in question is certified by Ferrari Classiche, with its chassis, engine, and gearbox still original, adding significant value. The model’s allure is further boosted by its provenance.

The sale is being handled by Tom Hartley Jnr on behalf of a driver with multiple F1 World Championships to his name (likely Sebastian Vettel), who has owned the car for over 10 years, according to the sales listing. Now, the stunning convertible, with chassis number 1627 GT, is ready to find a new owner. The lucky buyer will acquire a piece of Maranello’s history, with the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of its design and the vigorous mechanical sounds of its 3-liter, 12-cylinder engine at any time.