Dodge launches early 0% APR deal on 2024 Charger Daytona

Dodge is trying to generate excitement around the new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car. While the vehicle hasn’t yet arrived at dealerships, Stellantis has already announced an attractive offer for potential buyers. The automotive group is offering 0% APR financing for up to 72 months.

Dodge launches attractive offer for the new 2024 Charger Daytona

This offer is currently available in selected regions, including the Northeast, South, and Central United States, though it’s unclear if it extends to the West Coast. The offer is set to expire on December 2, 2024, making it a sort of Black Friday deal.

This is a very advantageous offer, considering that the 2023 Dodge Charger has a 5.9% APR for a 72-month period. With this offer, customers must meet above-average credit requirements and cannot combine it with other incentives.

For example, the automaker had introduced a $1,000 loyalty discount, as well as a $7,500 lease credit, offering a combined discount of up to $8,500 in savings. This offer mirrors similar promotions already proposed with other Stellantis vehicles, such as the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee 4xe, and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Regarding the latter, the CEO confirmed they are working on developing an electric version.

Offering 0% financing on a new electric model is an unusual but attractive strategy. Stellantis and Dodge are likely concerned about an unsatisfactory market response, and probably for this reason, they have moved up the debut of the new Charger SIXPACK to the first half of 2025. This might be a leap into the dark for the brand and at too high a price, considering that in Canada it can reach a price of 110,000 dollars.