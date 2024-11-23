Dodge Charger Daytona’s price tag can go up to $110K in Canada

The new Dodge Charger Daytona is preparing to hit the roads in the United States and Canada. While waiting for delivery to the first customers, interested buyers can play with the “Build and Price” feature, now available also on the Canadian Dodge website. When choosing configurations for the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the base price of $89,790 can rise to over $110,000. Is this perhaps too high a price for the electric muscle car?

The price of configurations could send the final cost of the Charger Daytona Scat Pack skyrocketing. For example, the electric muscle car will be available in seven colors, but only White Knuckle comes at no extra cost. The remaining 6 will cost $695. There are also several packages offering different premium features and functionalities.

The Sun & Sound Package, available at $3,695, offers a superior audio experience with 18 high-performance Alpine speakers with subwoofer, complemented by an elegant glass roof and a special paint process.

The Plus Group, priced at $9,495, includes advanced lighting features such as ambient light color control, illuminated door handles, and LED footwell lighting. Safety and convenience are ensured by the augmented Head-Up Display, automatic high beam control, and Surround View camera system. The premium interior features high-performance leather seats with multiple power adjustments, ventilation, and heating for both front and rear seats. The package also includes black multi-function mirrors with memory and heating, illuminated storage compartments, and a front trunk. The cabin is further enhanced with premium trim panels and high-quality details.

The Track Pack, offered at $6,195, is dedicated to high performance. It includes 20-inch aluminum wheels with performance tires, widebody competition dampening adaptive suspension, ultra-high-performance brakes with red calipers, and a black one-piece spoiler. The package is completed with Drive eXperience Recorder preparation and memory settings for radio and driver’s seat.

Finally, the Carbon & Suede Package, costing $3,995, adds a touch of sportiness and elegance with carbon fiber elements both inside and out. The 20-inch black aluminum wheels are paired with performance tires, while the cabin features sport seats upholstered in leather and Dinamica suede, fully power-adjustable and equipped with heating and ventilation. The exterior mirrors are made of carbon fiber and include memory functions, heating, and logo lights.

Choosing all options, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack will cost a maximum of 110,752 Canadian dollars. Range specifications are still notably absent from the announcement, a key detail that potential customers will need before making their decision. Now all that remains is to ask a big question: will consumers pay this price for a Dodge electric car? It was probably good to advance the debut of the new ICE Charger.