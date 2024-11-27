A super 2025 Dodge Charger SIXPACK digitally revisited

The car features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter HURRICANE I6 engine and a very aggressive design, features that grant this muscle car promise to revolutionize the segment

Enthusiasm for the SIXPACK

The 2025 Dodge Charger SIXPACK is generating feverish anticipation among car enthusiasts. The decision to bring forward production of this muscle car equipped with the powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged HURRICANE I6 engine has shifted fans’ attention toward the internal combustion version rather than its electric sibling, the Charger Daytona.

The SIXPACK’s aggressive design and promising performance, particularly in its four-door variant, were further enhanced by digital artist Abimelec Arellano‘s rendering, which offered a compelling look at what this new American icon might look like. Under the hood, the HURRICANE engine was put together with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, which aims to deliver rich acceleration and a thrilling drive. Standard all-wheel drive provides exceptional road grip, while the option to switch to rear-wheel drive allows the most classic and sporty driving experience to be relieved. The exterior design, featuring a carbon fiber aerodynamic kit, light alloy wheels and a distinctive color like F8 Green, emphasizes the SIXPACK’s sporty and muscular soul. Let’s try to elaborate on all these features.

Features of the new rendering

Many have shown more enthusiasm for the SIXPACK than its all-electric sibling, the Dodge Charger Daytona , which has faced numerous delays. While much of the attention has been focused on the two-door Charger (LB29) , the upcoming four-door variant (LB49) generates some anticipation. One of the big fans looking forward to the official debut is digital artist Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign). His rendering of the Charger SIXPACK sedan has been particularly popular on Instagram. Arellano’s artwork offers a compelling look at what the new four-door muscle car might look like when it reaches customers. The rendering was finished in a truly incredible way with a color scheme in F8 Green, a distinctive Mopar color scheme that connects Dodge’s modern range with its legendary heritage. The four-door SIXPACK is poised to redefine the modern muscle car with its robust HURRICANE I6 engine, state-of-the-art AWD system, and unmistakable Charger styling.

The production version of the four-door 2025 Dodge Charger SIXPACK is expected to offer consumers some very exciting performance. As anticipated at the beginning of the text, the car will feature a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged HURRICANE Standard-Output (S/O) I6 engine that will produce 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine will be mated to a new 8-speed 880RE automatic transmission designed by ZF and built by Chrysler , which absolutely guarantees smooth and precise gear changes, allowing performance to be maximized at the same time. All SIXPACK models, including the four-door version, will have all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard equipment, a very important detail that aims to provide significantly improved handling and traction. In addition, not to forget classic muscle car styling, Dodge also wanted to incorporate a feature into its Uconnect 5 system that offers drivers the ability to switch to rear-wheel drive (RWD) at the push of a button, providing a classic, tire-smoking experience for performance enthusiasts.