New Chrysler Pacifica, the electric version coming

Chrysler, one of the brands that has made the most history in the minivan industry, appears to have announced that an all-electric version of its popular Pacifica may be on the way. This would be a very important shift to electric mobility for the American brand, which would go a long way toward changing the mobility of families. Obviously the work is ongoing and there will obviously be major challenges that the brand will face as it takes this big and important step. There could also be implications for the brand itself in America, so the events of this news remain to be seen.

An all-electric Chrysler Pacifica may be on the way

According to recent reports by Green Car Reports, the U.S. Chrysler brand is reportedly developing an all-electric version of its internationally known Pacifica minivan. Current predictions of this news, are that the new electric Chrysler Pacifica could be launched a year after the restyling of the current model. As we know, the latter incorporating elements inspired by the Halcyon concept unveiled by Stellantis earlier this year.

Currently, the model’s lineup includes a traditional gasoline version and a plug-in hybrid, with a range of around 50 kilometers in all-electric mode before switching to the combustion engine. During the Los Angeles Auto Show, Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell confirmed plans in place to launch a new electric Chrysler Pacifica. Despite everything, however, Feuell preferred not to reveal whether the company will also keep the plug-in hybrid available to consumers alongside the all-electric version.

Chrysler grappling with various changes for the Pacifica

Other rumors also mention that the Chrysler brand will have to revise the Pacifica’s “Stow ‘N Go” seating system. This is a system that allows owners to fold the seats down to create a flat load floor, with the ultimate goal of having the ability to adapt it to Stellantis’ new BEV powertrain. Christine Feuell told Green Car Reports that one of the solutions being considered involves storing the second-row seats under the front ones. Another option that could equally be viable, also being considered, is to place the outer second-row seats on rails that would give the consumer the ability to move sideways.

Although we talk about a variety of topics, as we have been able to note, the possible update of Chrysler’s Pacifica may not take place until 2026 at the earliest, so it remains entirely very difficult to assume its arrival on the market before the following year, i.e., 2027. Everything we have talked about so far also depends on whether the American brand will be able to survive the market in the future, according to previous statements by CEO Carlos Tavares. In fact, for those who do not remember some recent past events, we recall that after last quarter’s disappointing results, the number one of Stellantis had said that all brands were under observation, This then, did not rule out that in a few years Stellantis might make the decision to do away with some brand at any moment, with Chrysler among the biggest suspects according to the usual well-informed.