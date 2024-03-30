Dodge Challenger Hellcat Super Stock vs Ford Mustang GT500: who win the drag race?

A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Super Stock has challenged its archrival: a Ford Mustang GT500. The result? 8.93 seconds versus 11.15. A huge gap for a drag race. Even at the start, it was possible to imagine the outcome, with the poor Mustang GT500 still seemingly waiting for the green light while the Dodge had already gained meters of advantage.

This Dodge Challenger Hellcat Super Stock is the nightmare of Ford Mustangs

The Dodge runs on slick tires, while the Mustang GT500 has street tires, but this gap is not only due to the tires. The same result happened in other races with other contenders, except for a Dodge Magnum. The station wagon was the only one to put the Hellcat Super Stock in its place, albeit by a very small margin. The start, as always, was perfect for the Challenger, but it was overtaken at the finish line by the Magnum with a time of one tenth of a second less and a higher top speed.

The result was 8.77 seconds at 256.9 km/h for the Magnum against 8.78 seconds and a top speed of 251.8 km/h. The record was set in another quarter mile race with another Challenger as the contender. The Super Stock starts off like a rocket, this turn with a time of 8.65 seconds and a top speed of 254.79 km/h, making the other Challenger look like it’s out for a Sunday stroll.

Last week, another video showed Challengers and Chargers challenging Ford Mustangs, always with the same result: Dodge victories. Ford cars have never taken home the win, and that must mean something. Are Dodges really the nightmare of Ford?