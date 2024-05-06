Exomod Ascent Blue Angel reborn as Charger: 1000-hp Hellcat in vintage dress

Imagine a car that evokes the aggressive lines of the legendary 1968 Dodge Charger, but with a roaring heart of over 1,000 hp. Meet the Exomod Ascent Blue Angel, a head-turning, breathtaking work of automotive art. More than just a restomod, the Ascent Blue Angel is a time machine for motoring enthusiasts. Discover more about this automotive gem combining tradition and modernity, offering a unique, one-of-a-kind driving experience.

Exomod Ascent Blue Angel: when past meets future

Imagine making a perfect mixture between the timeless appeal of a classic car with the monstrous performance of a modern supercar. That’s it, the result would be exactly what Exomod has achieved with the Ascent Blue Angel. Just think of a 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which possesses a roaring heart of more than 1,000 hp. Let’s add that it was completely wrapped in a carbon fiber suit that evokes the aggressive lines of the legendary 1968 Charger. What’s the result? A true masterpiece of the automotive industry that turns heads and leaves you breathless.

Exomod Ascent Blue Angel is more than just a restomod, it is a time machine for motoring enthusiasts. Despite the clear vintage styling of the carbon fiber body modeled after the ’68 Charger, a supercharged 6.2-liter Hennessey V8 engine pulses under the hood, capable of delivering more than 1,000 hp. A true unstoppable beast, to which Exomod has not lacked comfort and technology either. Equipped with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission it distributes power optimally, while the SRT Competition suspension ensures precise and responsive handling.

Climbing inside the cabin, a luxurious ambience is greeted with meticulous attention to detail. Seats are upholstered in fine Katzkin Havana Tobacco leather, a warm tobacco-colored embrace that blends perfectly with the various dark shades of the bodywork. In addition, for music lovers, Exomod has also installed an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. This system comes ready to broadcast your favorite playlists with impeccable sound quality.

The creation of this masterpiece on four wheels is the result of no less than 1,500 hours of intense painstaking work. Every detail was handcrafted by expert artisans, who skillfully combined tradition and modernity. Despite the nod to the golden age of American muscle cars, the Exomod Ascent Blue Angel has not forsaken the most advanced safety features, including ABS, airbags, stability and traction controls. This is a car that combines the best of two eras, offering a thrilling driving experience while remaining safe at all times.

Exomod Ascent Blue Angel is not a car for everyone. With a price tag of $379,000, it takes its position as a collector’s item for discerning enthusiasts. It is a car that is more than just a means of transportation; it is a true dream come true. A perfect combination of brutal power, iconic styling and cutting-edge technology. So for those looking for a unique, one-time driving experience, the Exomod Ascent Blue Angel could be the next partner on the roads of time.