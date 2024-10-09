Dodge Durango’s next gen to differ from Stealth EV: possible design revealed

Stellantis is not doing well in 2024, as demonstrated by the third quarter data of the year, which shows a 20% decline in sales in the United States. If we consider the entire year, the sales drop is 17%. For comparison, General Motors recorded only a 1% decrease, while Toyota and Ford are growing by 6.2% and 2.7% respectively. This is a very clear signal for Stellantis, right? In the coming years, new models should therefore arrive, including the new generation of Dodge Durango, which will try to improve the situation, at least as far as the Dodge brand is concerned. Although it’s still a few years away from its debut, digital creators are trying to imagine what the new model will look like.

Dodge Durango will be different from its electric “Stealth” version: here’s how it could change

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, stated that the marketing and sales teams are responsible for the decline, especially regarding Maserati. Meanwhile, North American dealers, some forced to close, accuse the Portuguese manager of mismanagement. The same accusations are coming from the UAW union, which is now threatening strikes.

Regarding the new generation of Dodge Durango, it’s not yet clear if it will change its name. According to the latest rumors, the American automaker of Stellantis is considering using the name Stealth, already used in the past by the brand. However, there’s a possibility that this will be the name of the electric version of the SUV, and if you think about it, the name makes a lot of sense in this context.

Digital creator Vince Burlapp, known on social media as vburlapp, has tried to imagine what the new generation of Durango will look like. Specifically, the new Stealth EV could be smaller than the new Durango, like the Jeep Cherokee and Cherokee L, which have a similar front but a different rear.

The fourth generation of Dodge Durango will be based on the new Wagoneer S and will sit on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which allows the use of both electric motors and internal combustion engines. The debut of the Durango/Stealth is expected for 2026, so it’s possible that more certain news will arrive in the coming months. In the meantime, we can only imagine what these models might look like.