Could this Ferrari Amalfi-inspired Maserati render spark the Trident’s comeback?

After the official presentation of the new Ferrari Amalfi, successor to the Roma, some discussions have emerged online. The Prancing Horse’s new coupé adopts a revised design, with an unprecedented front end, elongated hood, and thin LED rear lights. Under the hood, the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine has been updated, reaching 640 HP compared to the Roma’s 620 HP. Despite the novelties, some consider the Amalfi a simple restyling, even comparing it to much less exclusive models, such as the Honda Prelude or Toyota Camry. Some have also noticed a certain resemblance to the Toyota Prius. It’s precisely from these controversies that a render was born imagining a similar model, but badged as Maserati.

Could a Maserati in Ferrari Amalfi style bring the Trident back to the top?

Designer Luca Serafini, known on social media as lsdesignsrl, has published a render of a hypothetical Maserati convertible inspired by the Ferrari Amalfi. Thus was born the “Maserati Amalfi,” which immediately caught enthusiasts’ attention. “What if Ferrari had channeled its energy into a Maserati to revive a sleeping brand, instead of just touching up the Roma?” the designer wrote on Instagram. “I present to you the Maserati Amalfi: elegant, exciting, proudly Italian. Sometimes, dreaming is the first step to bringing back glory.”

The render has reignited the debate about the Trident’s destiny. Some see in a sports convertible like this an opportunity to relaunch the brand’s image at an extremely complicated moment, marked by collapsing sales and demand. Others, however, believe that Maserati’s revival must come through more accessible and strategic models, such as SUVs and sedans, rather than another niche sports car.

The situation for the Trident is far from rosy. To the ongoing decline in sales over the past two years comes another alarming figure: in the first half of 2025, Maserati produced just 45 vehicles. A number that reflects historically low market demand and raises further concerns about the brand’s future. Hopes are now pinned on the successor to the MC20 and the new industrial plan being prepared by Stellantis under its new CEO, Antonio Filosa, a strategy document expected in the coming weeks that should finally outline Maserati’s path to recovery.