Maserati: only 45 cars produced in six months amid ongoing crisis

Maserati is going through one of the most difficult moments in its history. After the sales collapse recorded in 2024, 2025 opens with even more worrying signs. According to reports from Italian unions, in the first six months of the year, only 45 vehicles rolled out of the Modena plant, the brand’s headquarters, with a 71.9% drop compared to the same period in 2024, which already marked a sharp decline from the previous year. Antonio Filosa, Stellantis‘ new CEO, has appointed Jean-Philippe Imparato, the group’s head for Europe and former Alfa Romeo CEO, as the new CEO of the Trident. The French manager will have to reverse course, thanks also to support from the Biscione itself.

Maserati in crisis: only 45 cars produced in the first half of 2025

“Production is in an extremely critical phase,” declared Ferdinando Uliano, general secretary of the Fim-Cisl union, during the presentation of the 2025 half-year report dedicated to Stellantis‘ Italian plants. “In the first half, only 11 days were worked. On the remaining days, the 130 employees were involved in solidarity contracts, with average employment around 50%.”

The hardest blow came at the end of 2024, when Stellantis announced the suspension of production for the Folgore electric versions of the MC20 and MC20 Cielo, which had initially been scheduled for early 2025. Meanwhile, the investment in the Fuoriserie program, dedicated to model customization, has been completed and is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

A glimmer of hope emerges with the relaunch plan and the return of Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio production to Modena in the final quarter of 2025. The goal is to gradually reduce reliance on social safety nets and revive local manufacturing.

The Trident’s future remains uncertain, but in the coming weeks Antonio Filosa should provide clarity with Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, currently being defined. The first step toward “rebirth” will begin shortly, with the presentation of the MC20‘s successor.