Ferrari Amalfi: the new V8 coupé replacing the Roma has been unveiled

The Ferrari Roma changes its skin and evolves in depth, so much so as to deserve a new name: Amalfi. The Prancing Horse has chosen to rebrand its elegant front-engine coupé by drawing inspiration from one of the most evocative and refined coastal locations in southern Italy, a symbol of Mediterranean beauty.

Ferrari Amalfi replaces Roma: more power, active aero and return to physical interface

The Ferrari Amalfi marks a concrete change of direction for the Maranello automaker. It is in fact the first modern Ferrari to reverse course on touch controls, reintroducing some physical controls that enthusiasts have long demanded. Farewell, therefore, to many of the annoying tactile controls that have characterized recent models like the SF90.

In their place, physical buttons make a comeback, including an authentic red start button on the steering wheel, a tribute to tradition, to Enzo Ferrari, and to functionality that had been gradually forgotten. The mechanics have also been refined. Under the hood of the Amalfi lies an upgraded version of the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, now capable of delivering 631 HP (compared to the Roma’s 612 HP), thanks to a new Bosch ECU, lighter camshafts, and more responsive turbos. The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission remains unchanged but benefits from a software update that improves smoothness and precision.

Externally, the Ferrari Amalfi displays a more technical and modern design, abandoning the plastic front grille of the previous model. The front end recalls the new 12Cilindri, while at the rear debuts a three-stage active spoiler capable of generating up to 109 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, optimizing aerodynamics and stability.

Regarding the cabin, the center console is now lower and more minimalist, with anodized aluminum inserts (or optional carbon fiber) and a new horizontal display. The goal is to offer more visual and physical space while maintaining the spirit of a sporty yet welcoming 2+2.

First deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2026, and the model will be part of the 2027 lineup. Like the Roma, the new Amalfi is designed to attract new customers to the brand: Ferrari estimates that 50% of buyers will be purchasing their first Prancing Horse vehicle. Regarding prices, no official figures have been announced, but don’t expect anything below 200,000 euros.