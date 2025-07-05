Ferrari Amalfi or Toyota Prius? Internet debate sparks hilarious design comparison

The new Ferrari Amalfi has just arrived and, as tradition dictates, combines elegant lines with a twin-turbo V8 that promises to make enthusiasts’ hearts race. A proper Gran Turismo, with sculpted proportions and all the attitude you’d expect from a car that came out of Maranello. Yet, despite the pedigree, the web has already found something to criticize. Among the most frequent comments? Someone claims that, from certain angles, the new creation of the Prancing Horse resembles… a Toyota Prius. Yes, that one.

Does the Ferrari Amalfi look like a Toyota?

Digital designer Theophilus Chin, alias Theottle, decided to ride the irony and pushed the provocation further, imagining what the Amalfi would look like if it transformed into a Toyota GR Supra. The result? More credible than you might think.

The modifications, actually, are minimal. Theottle touched up the headlights, made the grille slightly wider, and replaced the Ferrari logos with Toyota ones. The rest remained practically intact, demonstrating how certain lines are now transversal between brands.

Curiously, the Amalfi’s Giallo Modena paint is quite close to the Karashi yellow that Toyota uses on some of its models, like the Prius. A detail that makes this render even more realistic.

It’s not the first time Ferrari and Toyota design have been compared. Already in 2019, the SF90 vaguely recalled some stylistic solutions from the Japanese range. Even the Toyota Crown Sport sold in Japan has gotten people talking, with someone dubbing it the “budget Purosangue.”

There are also those who have noticed similarities between the Amalfi and the Honda Prelude, another Japanese coupe. Thin grille, similar air intakes… although, it must be said, the Prelude’s compact silhouette has little to do with the GT proportions of the new Ferrari. Whether these are simple coincidences or crossed inspirations, we’ll leave it up to you to judge.